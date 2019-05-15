The Red Cross Needs Your Blood
(WHBC) – Health officials are asking for help in the midst of a blood shortage.

The American Red Cross has less than a two-day supply of one type of blood for emergency rooms.

We’re talking about type ‘O’.

Eligible donors are asked to give as soon as possible to help those in life-threatening situations.

The Red Cross stresses that type ‘O’ blood is particularly important, but any donation is appreciated.

For details on blood donation opportunities, click here for the Stark County Chapter of the American Red Cross.

