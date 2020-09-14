The Social Dilemma: A Modern-Age Horror Film Documentary That Will Make You Rethink Apps
A new Netflix documentary is sparking conversation on social media and ironically it’s about social media. “The Social Dilemma” is being described as a “modern-age horror film” for its explanation as to how users’ data is being collected. The film also shows how endlessly scrolling can hurt one’s mental health and that social media is the cause of misinformation being spread. The most compelling part of the film is that former insiders from Facebook, Google, Twitter, Instagram, and Pinterest all speak out about how social media is affecting our society and that they themselves won’t allow their children to use it. The goals of the social media companies are covered in the documentary and try to give users a way to use the platforms less although while we’re dealing with COVID-19 and the only connection is mostly social, there is no easy solution. Do you think social media companies can find more ethical ways to use their platforms?