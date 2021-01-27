      Weather Alert

There’s A 7-Eleven Listed On Airbnb And You Can Raid The Snacks During Your Stay

Jan 26, 2021 @ 9:11pm
seven eleven

Could you imagine having free access to all of the snacks and Slurpees your heart desires? Well you can, at 7-Eleven in Dallas, Texas.

Here’s the scoop: A 7-Eleven in Dallas is in collaboration with Sony Playstation 5. The chain is going to be offering up options to book a one night stay on Airbnb on specific dates in February.

The reservation cost is only $11.00 and you get access to the snacks and the Playstation 5 gaming console. Would you want to book a stay at the 7-Eleven? What convenience store would be the ultimate place to stay the night?

