There’s A 7-Eleven Listed On Airbnb And You Can Raid The Snacks During Your Stay
Could you imagine having free access to all of the snacks and Slurpees your heart desires? Well you can, at 7-Eleven in Dallas, Texas.
Here’s the scoop: A 7-Eleven in Dallas is in collaboration with Sony Playstation 5. The chain is going to be offering up options to book a one night stay on Airbnb on specific dates in February.
The reservation cost is only $11.00 and you get access to the snacks and the Playstation 5 gaming console. Would you want to book a stay at the 7-Eleven? What convenience store would be the ultimate place to stay the night?