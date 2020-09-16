      Weather Alert

There’s a New American Girl Doll

Sep 16, 2020 @ 10:04am

Just in time for the holidays, there’s a new American Girl doll to add to your collection.  The doll is named Courtney and is described as a “video game lover with a totally rad sense of style who dreams to make games of her own.”  The doll was launched by the popular 80s group The Go-Gos and comes with some cool accessories. I’m talking about accessories like a Pac-Man video game and more.  Do you collect American Girl dolls? Are you creeped out by American Girls dolls?

Popular Posts
Submit Your Community Event
Become a Mix 94.1 Intern!
Win A $1,000 Hartville Hardware Gift Card With SourceBook 2020!
Sarah Quinn's Furry Friends Encourages Adoptions and Supporting Local Shelters During Social Distancing
Terms Of Use