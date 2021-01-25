      Weather Alert

There’s A New Scam That Involves Sending People Packages They Didn’t Order

Jan 24, 2021 @ 10:54pm
Cardboard boxes

If you’ve recently gotten a package, but you didn’t order it, it’s probably a scam.  The scam works like this: Third-party sellers on big apps like Amazon and eBay pay people to write fake reviews on items they are selling.

To do this, they need it to look like a legit transaction took place.  To do this, they find people’s info online, and they will send out items to them randomly. A tracking number is created, and they can use that to create a review.  The person who receives the package doesn’t get charged, and their account isn’t hacked. But it is weird for them to get a random package.  Have you ever gotten a package you didn’t order before? Did you keep it?

