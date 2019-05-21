Things You Should Never Ask A Bride & Groom Before A Wedding
Bride holding bouquet.
There’s no doubt planning a wedding can be super stressful on a bride and groom, and with all the work that’s involved, the last thing they need is to be pestered with stupid questions from their guests.
So, to make sure you don’t run afoul of the happy couple, “Huffington Post” has come out with a list of questions you should never ask a couple before their big day.
Some of those questions include:
“Can I bring my kids? They’re well behaved for their age!” – If they aren’t on the invitation, the answer is no.
“What time is the wedding?” – How about looking at the invitation?
“What’s the cost per plate?” – This is bad etiquette even if you’re doing it so you’re gift can cover your plate.
“Who else is invited?” – What are you not going to go if you don’t like the guest list?
“Can I bring the person I’m dating?” – If you’re invitation didn’t indicate you got a plus one, the answer is no.
“What should I wear?” – Invitations will usually mention the attire, but if it doesn’t experts suggest cocktail attire for a night wedding or dressy casual for other times of the day.
“Are there going to be vegan/gluten-free/Keto-friendly options?” – Don’t bug the bride and groom about your food issues. If you have a certain diet, eat something before just to be safe.
“Do you mind if I show up a little late?” – The answer is “yes.” There is no fashionably late at a wedding.
“Will there be liquor?” – While it would be annoying if the answer is no, if you agree to go to a wedding, you’re just going to have to accept what is offered.
Source: Huffington Post