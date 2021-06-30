      Weather Alert

This Designer Brand Is One Of The Fastest-Rising Baby Names

Jun 30, 2021 @ 12:02pm

According to the Social Security Administration “Dior” is the fastest-rising baby name of 2020. A favorite for both boys and girls, “Dior” is associated with the French luxury brand Christian Dior SE.

“What we’ve found is that the pandemic has had an influence on baby naming. Parents are choosing names that have power, hope, and status,” says BabyNames.com founder Jennifer Moss. Other notable designer brand names for babies include Armani, Chanel, and Cartier.  Does your child have a designer name?

