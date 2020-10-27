This Movie Theater is Holding a Seance to Find Out if it’s Haunted
Toronto’s Old Fox Theatre could be haunted. This is according to the owners of the 106-year-old cinema. What the owners really want to know, though, is who the ghost is and why it’s hanging around. To do this, they’ll be hiring a medium to assist in a seance. According to patrons and employees of the theater, dancing lights and the feeling of a paranormal presence have convinced them that the building is haunted. The presence is particularly felt by an emergency exit covered by a curtain. The Toronto theater is giving movie-goers a chance to sit in on the seance with $25 donations putting them into a drawing to join in the experience. Funds raised will be used to help cover the building’s costs. Do you believe in ghosts? Have you ever experienced any paranormal activity?