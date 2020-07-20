Thousands To Walk Off Job To Protest Racial Inequality
Thousands are expected to walk off the job to protest racial inequality on Monday (July 20th).
Over two dozen United States cities are expected to participate in the walk off. The “Strike For Black Lives” will happen at noon and is expected to last anywhere from 8 minutes and 46 seconds, the length of time George Floyd was penned down with an officer’s knee on his neck, to an all-day event.
The protest calls for government officials as well as corporations to enact policies that will allow Black and Hispanic workers to make a living wage.
Groups throughout the nation will call for a passing of the HEROS act, the house-passes legislation that calls for protective equipment, essential pay, and extended unemployment benefits to essential workers. Others will be asking for a mandatory $15 minimum wage.