Toys’R’Us Reveals Its Hot Toys for the 2020 Holidays
Toys’R’Us has released Geoffrey’s Hot Toy List for 2020. The items are selected based on what parents have been asking for. Geoffrey’s list has 20 items that include Barbie’s Dreamhouse with wheelchair accessible elevator. Legos made the list three times Nintendo Switch made the list as did Pepa Pig’s Shopping Mall. And what is a list without Paw Patrol. What is the child in your life requesting for Christmas? What was the best gift you received as a child for Christmas?