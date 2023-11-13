The story of the first NFL game, Triangle Park comes to the Canton Palace Theatre this week. The movie features football and broadcasting legends such as Cris Collinsworth, Eric Dickerson, Joe Buck, Kirk Herbstreit, Sean McVay, Larry Fitzgerald, Troy Aikman, Joe Theismann, Suzy Kolber, Ben Roethlisberger, Tony Dungy, and more. Directed by Allen Furst, Triangle Park shares the story of the Dayton Triangles vs the Columbus Panhandles, the 5000 people who attended and the game that changed the world.

Triangle Park comes to the Canton Palace Theatre on Wednesday, November 15th and will feature a Q and A with the director, plus an appearance from a special guest of the Pro Football Hall of Fame. From film fans to football fanatics to history buffs, Triangle Park has something for everyone. Tickets can be purchased at the Palace Box Office or online. The director of Triangle Park joined Mix Mornings with Matt Fantone to discuss the event, the film and the legends involved in it.