#TuesdayTip Here’s a GREAT Way to Avoid the Headache of Untangling the Christmas Lights
Sarah has a very useful hack to keep the tempers in place when you’re trying to string the Christmas lights!
Ugh. Every year it’s a struggle! You have to untangle the lights, to hang them up around the house! Next year when you put them away, a piece of cardboard will save you A LOT of extra struggle. Just take some cardboard and wrap the lights around the piece! Now they’ll stay neat and tidy, and help with storage space too!