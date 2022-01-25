      Weather Alert

Turn Charlie Puth On Like A ‘Light Switch’

Jan 25, 2022 @ 6:38am

Landing multiple songs at the top of the Billboard charts is no small feat, yet singer, songwriter, and producer Charlie Puth seems to do it with ease. From his record-shattering songs “See You Again,” “Attention,” and “We Don’t Talk Anymore,” to being a co-creator on The Kid Laroi and Justin Bieber’s smash “Stay,” Charlie is a certified hitmaker.

Over the past year, Charlie Puth has pulled down the curtain on TikTok revealing who he is as a creator, person, and artist, all while amassing an impressive 15 million followers.

In this episode of the Spout Podcast, Charlie reveals the lessons learned from rejection, why believing in yourself is a superpower, the reason he’ll never make music the same way again, his social media ‘secret sauce,’ and more

Want more Spout?

        

TAGS
Charlie Puth Spout Podcast
Popular Posts
You Can Get Paid to Listen to Breakup Songs
Winter Olympics: NBC Sports Announcers Skipping China, Will Call Games From Connecticut Instead
‘The Batman’ Is Nearly 3 Hours Long
GAYLE says Olivia Rodrigo is “so inspiring…Billie, too!”
“We Don’t Talk About Bruno” Passes Up “Let It Go” As Highest Charting Disney Hit In 26 Years
Connect With Us Listen To Us On