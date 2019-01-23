Twitter Has a New Favorite Documentary
By Sarah
|
Jan 23, 2019 @ 8:03 AM

Twitter users have found a documentary that may be filled with more drama than your favorite reality show.
The show is called Catwalk: Tales from the Cat Show Circuit and it’s now streaming on Netflix.
The show, which centers around cat owners who travel to shows over the weekend to show off their cat, even has a star feline named Oh La La.
Have you seen the show? Are you a cat person or dog person? Do you think Netflix has better shows than network TV?

SHARE

RELATED CONTENT

Did Grover on Sesame Street Say the “F” Word?! This Can Help Curb Your Junk Food Cravings… You Might Not Be Able To Find This Popular Valentine’s Day Candy On Shelves This Year The Wizarding World Of Harry Potter Is Hiring Performers Oscar Nominations for 2019 Chris Brown Arrested in Paris on Suspicion of Rape
Comments