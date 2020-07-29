      Weather Alert

Twitter to Block Links Promoting Hate Speech and Violence.

Jul 29, 2020 @ 3:38pm

The social media platform announced the updated policy on Tuesday. While Twitter policies already ban hateful and violent tweets, linked content had not specifically been targeted. The current loophole allows content that violates Twitter’s rules to be posted indirectly.

At times, Twitter will take action to limit or prevent the spread of URL links to content outside Twitter. This is done by displaying a warning notice when the link is clicked, or by blocking the link so that it can’t be Tweeted at all, Twitter, via statement. Our goal is to block links in a way that’s consistent with how we remove Tweets that violate our rules, Twitter, via statement.

The new rules go into effect Thursday, July 30. They could lead to the suspension of accounts that share links which violate the guidelines

Popular Posts
Submit Your Community Event
Become a Mix 94.1 Intern!
Win A $1,000 Hartville Hardware Gift Card With SourceBook 2020!
Sarah Quinn's Furry Friends Encourages Adoptions and Supporting Local Shelters During Social Distancing
Terms Of Use