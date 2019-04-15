Uncorked with Kayleigh Kriss- Mixing It Up At The Still House! By Gabe | Apr 15, 2019 @ 1:02 PM Join Kayleigh Kriss as she talks with Ryan, one the talented mixologists at The Still House at Gervasi Vineyard! Find out what makes The Still House’s craft cocktails so unique! alcoholcocktailsdrinksGervasigervasi vinyardmixologythe still houseuncorked SHARE RELATED CONTENT Hangover-Free Synthetic Alcohol Is Currently In Development Pediatricians Call For Soda Taxes To Curb Children’s Love Of Sugary Drinks Uncorked with Kayleigh Kriss Uncorked with Kayleigh Kriss- Behind The Scenes At The Still House At Gervasi Vineyard Starbucks Reveals Valentine’s Day Menu Need a Fun Evening Out?