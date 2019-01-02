UPDATE Mom, Kids Injured In Wrong-Way Crash

UPDATE – Police say 40-year-old Jose Lopez Chavez has died from his injuries.

(WHBC) – A Canton woman and her two children are reportedly out of the hospital after being involved in a wrong-way crash on the Malone Expressway portion of Route 62 on New Year’s Eve.

The 38-year-old mother and 9 and 13-year-old kids suffered broken bones in the violent crash that police believe was caused by a drunk driver.

Canton police say the 40-year-old wrong way driver was heading west in the eastbound lanes of Route 62 between the Market and Cleveland Avenue exits when the collision occurred.

That driver is said to be hospitalized with life-threatening injuries.