Urban Outfitters is bringing back VHS tapes and they aren’t cheap. The hipster clothing store which is known for selling “vintage” items at crazy prices is selling packs of VHS tapes for $40.

The packs include some 90’s kids favorites! The movie packs include “Pretty Woman,” “Clueless”, “Never Been Kissed” and more. The box description reads, “Each set is unique, iconic and will vary from what is pictured here. Don’t worry – there are no duds in this batch!”