Wakeman 7th Grader Donates $15,000 to St. Jude’s
My cousins live in Wakeman so I’m very familiar with the little town in Huron County and when we were all kids I frequently went to the fair with them. They showed dogs and steer and spending the week at the fair was great. Years have passed and now my cousins’ kids take animals to the Huron County Fair. So it was just awesome to see a young man who got $15,000 for his prize pig during the auction decide to do something so selfless. He could have taken the money, spent it on something he wanted or put it into an account for college. But he decided to help someone else. He donated all his winnings to St. Jude’s Children’s Research Hospital.