Want A Playstation 5? You’ll Have To Contend With ‘Buybots’
Playstation 5
The Playstation 5 is the hottest ticket of the holiday season – but if you want one, you’ll have to contend with ‘buybots’.
People shopping for a PS5 on retail sites like Walmart.com or Facebook marketplace are having a hard time beating out software ‘bots’ who snatch them up, then re-list them on eBay for a markup.
Other items targeted by so-called ‘buybots’ include essentials like toilet paper, or even timeslots from grocery delivery services.
Have you run into ‘buybots’ online? Have you tried to land a PS5?