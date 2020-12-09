      Weather Alert

Want A Playstation 5? You’ll Have To Contend With ‘Buybots’

Dec 8, 2020 @ 11:54pm
The Playstation 5 is the hottest ticket of the holiday season – but if you want one, you’ll have to contend with ‘buybots’.

People shopping for a PS5 on retail sites like Walmart.com or Facebook marketplace are having a hard time beating out software ‘bots’ who snatch them up, then re-list them on eBay for a markup.

Other items targeted by so-called ‘buybots’ include essentials like toilet paper, or even timeslots from grocery delivery services.

Have you run into ‘buybots’ online?  Have you tried to land a PS5?

