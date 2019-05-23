Washington Legalizes Human Composting
Now the legal marijuana thing is starting to make more sense. Washington has legalized the use of dead humans for composting, making it the first state to do so.
The new law, which goes into effect in May 2020, makes “natural organic reduction” a legal means of fertilizing and disposing of loved ones.
While the environmentally-conscious state already has “green cemeteries” that bury people without caskets, headstones, or even embalming the bodies, the new law paves the way for organic reduction funeral homes. According to experts, the process will be similar to cremation — except instead of using fire to reduce bodies to ashes in minutes, they’ll use wood chips and straw to do the same thing in about four weeks.
How would you like to be disposed of when you die?