Jason Momoa looked “pretty in pink” on the Oscar red carpet, his Fendi tux matched his wife’s dress perfectly but it wasn’t the tux that got all the attention, it was the light pink scrunchie that he wore on his wrist that had every gawking.

Momoa wore the accessory in honor of Karl Lagerfeld’s original creation of the scrunchie back in the 80s.

The pink scrunchie quickly trended on Twitter and three accounts dedicated to the iconic fashion trend have already popped up on the platform.