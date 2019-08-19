      Weather Alert

Wedding Bells For The Rock

Aug 19, 2019 @ 3:57pm

Dwayne Johnson and fiance Lauren Hashian have finally taken the plunge and exchanged vows!

TAGS
lauren hashian married the rock Wedding
Popular Posts
Husband & Wife Have Epic Fight on Plane, She Hits Him With Laptop
Valedictorian Puts School Staff On Blast During Viral Speech
Submit Your Community Event
Social Influencer Defaces 200 Year Old Statue to Gain Followers
Dad and Baby Hilariously Discuss TV Show