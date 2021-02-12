      Weather Alert

When Will Kids Be Able To Get COVID-19 Vaccines?

Feb 12, 2021 @ 1:06am

In an interview on Thursday, Dr. Anthony Fauci, stated that children as young as the first grade could receive the COVID-19 vaccine by September.

Fauci stated that clinical trials are in process to determine the effects of the vaccine in children. Currently, the vaccine by Pfizer indicate children 16 and older are eligible and for Moderna’s vaccine it’s 18 and older. Will your children under the age of 16 be receiving the vaccine when it becomes available?

Popular Posts
New Stimulus Package Calls for College Students, Adult Dependents to Receive $1,400 Payments
The CDC Guide To A Safe Super Bowl Gathering
Listen- Dave and Jimmy: The Gauntlet Takes Jimmy And Kelsey To The Edge
Congratulations To Our $10,000 Fresh Start Winner!
Listen-Dave and Jimmy: The Worst But Most Memorable Wedding Proposal Ever