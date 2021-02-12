When Will Kids Be Able To Get COVID-19 Vaccines?
In an interview on Thursday, Dr. Anthony Fauci, stated that children as young as the first grade could receive the COVID-19 vaccine by September.
Fauci stated that clinical trials are in process to determine the effects of the vaccine in children. Currently, the vaccine by Pfizer indicate children 16 and older are eligible and for Moderna’s vaccine it’s 18 and older. Will your children under the age of 16 be receiving the vaccine when it becomes available?