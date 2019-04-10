Where’s The Best Place To Live In The US?
By Sarah
Apr 10, 2019 @ 6:34 AM
Which US city is the best place in the country to live? If you said Austin, collect your prize money and go find a home.
For the third year in a row, the city that keeps Texas weird has topped the rankings at U.S. News and World Report.
Crunching the data on 125 cities, Austin’s low unemployment, high incomes, and below-average rate of violent crime helped place the Lone Star State’s capital over Dallas-Fort Worth, Houston, and San Antonio.
Thinking of cashing out and living the rest of your days in Austin? You’d do well says the survey, which puts the city at 4th for retirement.
If you could pick a city to live, where would you go? Why?

