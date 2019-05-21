Why You Should Travel After Graduation
Toy car with luggage on a vintage globe map of the United States with a shallow depth of field.
Graduation season is here. Instead of jumping into the real world, a writer for Teen Vogue suggests that college grads should travel before getting all serious about life.
Emma Saran Webster listed her 6 reasons when grads should hit the road after college as she did.
Traveling might help you find the job you really want. You probably won’t regret seizing the opportunity to go someplace you’ve never been because you might not get the chance again for a long time. If you are stuck in a rut, traveling could help you discover your life’s passion.
Other reasons you should travel after graduation include gaining perspective, learning independence and getting to know yourself better.
Did you travel after graduation? If you didn’t, do you regret not going?