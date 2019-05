There’s talk going around that a sequel series to the classic film “Willow” will be coming to the Disney+ streaming service.

For those unfamiliar, “Willow” was a George Lucas film that hit theaters back in 1988 that was directed by Ron Howard.

Howard recently spoke about the revival and said, “I think it’d be a great way to go. In fact, George always talked about the possibility of a ‘Willow’ series.”

Would you like to see “Willow” become a series? Are you excited about Disney+?