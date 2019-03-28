Congratulations to a person in Wisconsin who just became $768 million dollars richer thanks to last night’s Powerball draw.
The winning numbers were 16, 20, 37, 44, and 62. The Powerball was 12.
There were also jackpot winners of $2 million from Kansas and Minnesota, and $1 million winners from California, Arizona, Indiana, Missouri, New Jersey, and New York.
The next Powerball drawing is Saturday for $40 million.
Do you have a strategy for picking your lotto numbers? Do you know someone that’s an avid lottery player? How much do you average spending on the lottery?
Winning Powerball Ticket Sold in Wisconsin
