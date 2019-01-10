Yes, There Is PEEPS-Flavored Creamer

Sure you like the marshmallow goodness of PEEPS, but what if you could get the flavor of PEEPS in your coffee? Now is your chance, thanks to International Delight.

That’s right, just in time for Easter, International Delight has teased the flavor for the upcoming Easter holiday and the reviews are mixed.

While there are some that are Pro-PEEPS, another person said on Twitter, “Why would anyone want to ruin perfectly good coffee?”

The creamer hasn’t hit the shelves just yet, but when it does get fast cause it’ll only be available for a limited time.

What do you think about the PEEPS flavored creamer? Are you a fan of PEEPS?