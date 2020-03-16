Young Children Use Money from Tooth Fairy to Buy Toilet Paper for Elderly Neighbors
A 6 year old in Australia was at the store with her mom when she noticed that there were only a few rolls of toilet paper left. When her mom explained people were stocking up because of the coronavirus the little girl came up with an idea to help out.
She had been saving the money she had gotten from the Tooth Fairy but she told her mom she wanted to use that money to buy toiled paper and tissues for people who hadn’t had a chance to stock up. She and her 4 year old friend loaded up their wagon and went door to door delivering the supplies to their elderly neighbors in need.