The 2023 Community Parade in Canton kicks off the Pro Football Hall of Fame Enshrinement Festivities on Sunday, July 23rd at 2:30pm. Starting at the old Nationwide building and working it’s way south through the heart of the Hall of Fame City, the 2023 Community parade will feature almost 100 units and over 1,500 participants from Canton and beyond. To tell us more about the 2023 Canton Community Parade, Kathy Lindenberger from the Canton Chamber of Commerce joined Matt Fantone.

