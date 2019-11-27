88 Year Old Veteran Rescues 10 Year Old Girl from Pitbull Attack in Perry
Leonard Miller in Perry Township was at home and heard a terrible commotion and then someone banged on his door. It was the daughter of his next door neighbor and she was screaming that their pitbull was attacking her 10 year old sister. The 88 year old veteran ran next door, grabbed a 3 foot plastic nutcracker decoration and hit the dog until it finally let go of the girl.
Then all 3 of them backed out of the house and called authorities. The first responders told him he saved the little girl’s life. Fortunately, doctors were able to treat her and she will be ok, thanks to their neighbor!