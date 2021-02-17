      Breaking News
Closings & Delays

A Big Emoji Redesign Is On The Way!

Feb 17, 2021 @ 4:24pm

Apple is doing its part in helping to convince people to get vaccinated — by tweaking its syringe emoji to look “less graphic.” The newly-designed emoji is part of several new designs included in Apple’s iOS 14.5 beta, company officials have revealed. The redesign replaces the old version of the syringe, which showed what looked like blood dripping from the tip of the needle, to one that doesn’t give the impression that someone had just fatally stabbed. Does the appearance of the syringe emoji really make a difference to anyone? Which emoji do you use the most?

Popular Posts
When Will Kids Be Able To Get COVID-19 Vaccines?
Is TikTok The Reason You Can’t Find Feta At The Supermarket?
Wife Gifts Husband Photos of Other Women He "Liked"
Taylor Swift Will Drop New “Love Story,” Plus 6 Unheard “Fearless” Era Songs
Another TikToker Puts Gorilla Glue in Their Hair