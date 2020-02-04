AGT Champions Semi-Finalist Hans Wins Over Simon Cowell and Becomes Unlikely Finalist
I think Hans was stunned when the judges picked him to go through to the semi-finals of AGT Champions. He had gotten an X from Simon during his audition so he expected to be eliminated. But 2 of the judges chose him when it came down to the final 3 and last night he made his bid to get to the finals.
His act was full of fun, dance, song,streamers and a split between 2 chairs! Watch Simon’s face through the act and you can see he was won over. What I did think was hilarious is that when Heidi started talking to him in German (he says he comes from Germany) he looked very confused like he had no idea what she was talking about!
When it came to the results the super fans voted to send Hans to the finals and when he was announced the look on his face was priceless because he was absolutely stunned! The finals are next week and should be interesting and, of course, with Hans, very entertaining!