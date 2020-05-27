Andrew Yang Says US Should Consider 4-Day Work Weeks to Boost Mental Health
Former Democratic presidential hopeful and entrepreneur Andrew Yang is saying something some of us have been saying for years: “3-day weekends are better than 2-day weekends.” In a tweet posted Monday, Yang wrote that the U.S. should “seriously consider 4-day work weeks.” Yang added “Studies show that we would be just as productive. It would create jobs at the margins and increase mental health.” He was quoting a recent Washington Post report on studies on 4-day work weeks.