Bank Robbery In North Canton

(WHBC) – A bank in North Canton was robbed on Thursday afternoon.

A man entered the Citizens Bank at North Main and 10th Street around 1:15 and shouted “this is a robbery” and proceeded to rob the bank.

He didn’t show or imply that he had a gun.

He got his hands on some cash and took off in a northeasterly direction.

Police responded and searched the area.

Hoover High School was temporarily placed on a soft lockdown during the search.

The suspect is described as a black man in his 40s, about six feet tall.

He was wearing a gray hoodie and dark gray sweatpants.

His hoodie had NESTOR written across the back of it.

Anyone with information about the robbery is urged to contact the North Canton Police Department at 330-499-5911.