Behind “Challenge Accepted” And the Black And White Photos On Social Media
You may have seen a lot of women posting black and white photos with the caption “Challenge Accepted” on Instagram. The phrase has been used more than 3 million times recently. The posts are meant to promote female empowerment and for women to “challenge” other women to post their photos as well. #womensupportingwomen has also been used in the challenge photos. An Instagram spokesperson told the New York Times, “The trend is still picking up with usage of the hashtag on Instagram doubling in the last day alone. Based on the posts, we’re seeing that most of the participants are posting with notes relating to strength and support for their communities.” Have you posted your picture yet? Who did you challenge?