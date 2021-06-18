Biden Officially Signs Bill Making Juneteenth A National Holiday
President Biden has signed off on a bill making Juneteenth a national holiday. The bill establishes June 19th as ‘Juneteenth National Independence Day”, commemorating the end of slavery in the U.S. Biden called signing the bill “one of the greatest honors I will have as president”. It’s the first new federal holiday since Martin Luther King Jr. Day was established in 1983.
Since June 19th falls on a Saturday this year, most federal employees will get this Friday off. How should Juneteenth be commemorated? What kind of new traditions would you like to see?