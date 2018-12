(WHBC) – A 2019 bridge rehabilitation project in SW Canton and Canton Township will make for safer travel.

The Gambrinus Avenue bridge replacement project includes crash walls along both sets of Wheeling and Lake Erie Railroad tracks that go under the 460-foot-long structure.

The $2.6 million project is expected to be awarded to a contractor soon.

Work could start in March and should end in November.

Still. the county engineer’s office wants to limit the bridge closure to seven months time.