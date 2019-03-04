‘Captain Marvel’ Will Feature a Stan Lee Tribute That Won’t Leave a ‘Dry Eye in the House’

Marvel works hard to not allow spoilers to get out and they are working on keeping the latest surprise inside of Captain Marvel a secret.

They have said that there will be a Stan Lee tribute in Captain Marvel and they have let it be known that there will not be a dry eye in the house.

There will also be another Stan Lee cameo in Avengers: Endgame

Presales for Captain Marvel are outpacing Wonder Woman, are you going to see Captain Marvel or are you more excited for Avengers: Endgame?