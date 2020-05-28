Christina Aguilera Teases New Album
Singer Christina Aguilera took to social media to let her ‘Fighters’ know that the new album is still under construction. With headphones on while sitting in front of some ivory keys, her caption reads,
No other gift like the gift of inspiration. I got this beauty for Mother’s Day.The sound of the Rhodes piano has always been one of my favorite instruments and inspired many things for me. Now I have one of my own and I’ve been playing and working on it ever since. For all you fighters requesting new music, I’ve been constantly writing, learning, and exploring my studio and instruments, finding deeper inspiration through this time to create. When the pandemic hit, things got halted a bit—a big reality in the music world right now.But beautiful creations to come…Til then know that I’m always creating, always working, and always thinking of you.
Are you ready for new music from Christina Aguilera?