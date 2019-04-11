Commissioner: Big, Big Win For Stark County

(WHBC) – Big news on the economic development front in Stark County.

Commissioner Bill Smith shared the details with Canton’s Morning News.

“Hendrickson announced, and we have signed a deal with them to put in a 50 million dollar facility in the new old Stark County farm by Navarre. That’s huge, that gets that development over there going.”

The new manufacturing facility will be on Sterilite Street SE, and will be the first company on the 342 acre county farm property which is owned by the Stark Board of Trade.

Smith says Hendrickson is receiving a 10-year 60 percent tax abatement.

“In order to get the big fish we had to throw some bait out there, but this is a big, big win for Stark County.”

The new facility will create up to 300 jobs in manufacturing, tech, management and other areas.

The company has a research and development facility on Navarre Road SW.

Hendrickson USA is a leading global manufacturer of suspensions and axle systems.