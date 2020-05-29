Couple Scams Millions Then Posts About Their Wealth
A couple is facing federal fraud charges for scamming Medicaid out of millions – which they spent on a lavish lifestyle captured on social media. Prosecutors say Latisha and Timothy Harron would search North Carolina obituaries for people who had recently died, then charge bogus services to their Medicaid account – a scam that netted more than $13 million.
They spent that money on luxuries like Tiffany jewelry, Beverly Hills shopping sprees, and even a private jet – posting photos to social media with hashtags like #billionaire and #entrepreneur. The Harrons are facing 54 counts of wire fraud, each potentially carrying up to 20 years in prison.
Does social media put pressure on people to portray a successful life? How did the Harrons get away with their scam for so long?