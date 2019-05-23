CPD Cruisers Collide, Crash Into House

(WHBC) – Two Canton Police Department cruisers crashed into each other on a neighborhood street, with the impact then sending one into the side of a house.
It happened in the 1800 block of 4th Street North Wednesday night as the officers were responding to the sighting of a vehicle believed to be involved in a recent string of shots fired incidents.
After the two cruisers collided, one of the cruisers then struck the side of a duplex, causing some damage to the garage area.
No one inside was injured.
The two officers suffered minor injuries and were quickly able to get back to work.
The vehicle they were trying to find got away.
Meantime, police have released the name of the victim of the early Wednesday morning homicide in Canton.
He is 58-year-old Paul Douglas Jeter.
He was found shot in the head in the 1300 block of Spring Avenue at around 1:40 Wednesday morning.
Anyone with information about the shooting is urged to contact the Canton Police Detective Bureau at 330-489-3144, and tips can also be reported anonymously through the city’s tip411 system.