CVS Is Adding Drive-Thru Coronavirus Testing Locations

May 28, 2020 @ 12:16pm

CVS is expanding the number of locations for drive-thru coronavirus testing.
The pharmacy announced plans to open 1,000 sites across the country.
On Thursday, CVS rolled out additional locations in states like California, Florida, Ohio, Georgia, Michigan, Massachusetts, Maine, and Rhode Island.
You must register in advance on CVS.com. Testing kits will be handed out through the pharmacy drive-thru. The self-service tests are then sent to a third-party and results are given in around three days.

