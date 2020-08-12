Disney Makes History With First LGBTQ+ Lead Character in ‘Owl House’
The Disney Channel is making history with the first LGBTQ+ character in the animated series, “Owl House.” The cartoon features Luz Noceda, a 14-year-old Dominican-American girl who stumbles into an alternate world where she battles witches and demons and other forces of evil. “Owl House” creator took to social media to celebrate a win she had been gunning for years, “I’m bi! I want to write a bi character, dammit! Luckily my stubbornness paid off and now I am VERY supported by current Disney leadership.” said Dana Terrance. Fans and GLAAD celebrated the news, in GLAAD’s statement they praised Disney for portraying “an inclusive, fair, accurate, and age-appropriate world through the representation of its characters.” In the upcoming episode, “Enchanting Grom Fright,” there is confirmation that Luz and classmate Amity will develop a relationship. Do you applaud Disney’s inclusiveness of the LGBTQ+ community in their animated shows?