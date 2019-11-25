Dog Left Alone in Car Knocks it in Reverse and Does Donuts in Cul-de-Sac for an Hour, in Florida, Of Course
Neighbors couldn’t figure out what was going on when they looked out into their cul-de-sac and saw a car slowly going in circles in reverse! They looked to see who was driving and it was a dog! His owner had gotten out of the car for just a moment and somehow the dog got the car into reverse and then the ride was on!
Police were called and then they had a dilemma on how to get into the car and stop it. After an hour and one smashed mailbox later they were able to punch in the unlock code on the door and get inside to hit the brake. The dog was fine and I’m sure he will never be left alone inside the car again! And why do these situations seem to happen frequently in Florida?