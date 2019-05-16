Fans Roast Will Smith for “Aladdin”

A teaser of Will Smith singing the famous song “Prince Ali” from the live-action remake of Aladdin has been released, and the internet hates it.

One user said the performance “looked like an Expedia commercial,” and another wanted Danearys to come and burn the whole thing.

Others just brought up the comparison to Robin Williams that I don’t think Will can ever shake.

You’ll be able to judge for yourself once Disney’s live-action “Aladdin” hits theaters next week.

What did you think of Will’s singing in the clip? Have you ever had to fill in for someone that did a great job?