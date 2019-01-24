Final “Game of Thrones” Episode Lengths Revealed

The final season of “Game of Thrones” is only six episodes, but we now know the length of the episodes of the final season of the hit show from HBO.

Earlier, showrunners teased that the episodes would be two hours, but that idea was debunked recently when HBO boss Casey Bloys said, “They are not going to be two hours long. Not that I’ve seen, anyway.”

According to an overseas HBO affiliate, the final season will start with two hour-long episodes, with the remaining four episodes lasting 80-minutes long each.

Do you have an issue with the lengths of the episodes for the final season? Are you one that hoped each episode was two hours long?