(WHBC) – An ODOT plow truck driver is being acknowledged for his effort to save the life of a Stark County man.

Brandon Anderson got out from behind the wheel and performed CPR on the man who was in cardiac arrest at the intersection of Routes 21 and 212 at the Stark/Tuscarawas County line on Tuesday.

Anderson revived the victim, but he unfortunately did pass away that night.

Strasburg firefighters sending along a big “thank you” to Anderson for his efforts.

http://